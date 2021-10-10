Larry Lee Gotshall, 79, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Feb. 9, 2021, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
The family of Larry will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 1-4 p.m., at American Legion Post 215 in LaGrange.
The American Legion Honor Guard will be recognizing his military service at 2 p.m.
