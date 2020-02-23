FORT WAYNE — Marcia B. Boone, 100, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Born on May 19, 1919, in Pontiac, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Jesse H. and Ruth F. (Bolt) Bryan.
She was a faithful member of Brookside Church, where she served as a greeter, and sang in the choir for more than 40 years, and shared her musical talents.
She was a piano teacher, in their home, for more than 50 years, to thousands of students. She was very well-known as the "Hostess with the Mostest", and enjoyed entertaining in their home.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Steve) Betz; grandchildren, Aaron Schlegel, Angie Schlegel and Brandon (Rose) Betz; great-granddaughter, Brianna Abbott; and sisters, Mary Jane Hewitt, and Virginia Borts; as well as several beloved nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, John E. Boone, in 2016; and siblings, Jessie Murdoch, Bessie B. Kamerer, and Richard J. Bryan.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to Brookside Church.
For online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com.
