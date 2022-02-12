GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eudora B. “Dori” Harrold was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Beacon Hill at Eastgate in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1932, in Nashville, Tennessee. Dori married Ronald Harrold at the age of 17 on June 17, 1950, in Churubusco, Indiana. They were married for 68 years, until Ron’s passing on April 3, 2019. Dori was a supportive Pastor’s wife as they served in churches in Lester, West Virginia, Wabash, Indiana, and Strasburg, Ohio.
Dori then went on to have a successful career with Avon Corporation, serving as a District Manager in northeastern Indiana, from 1974-1996, and was recognized as an inspirational business leader.
Dori will be remembered for her wonderful cooking and hospitality skills. She enjoyed hosting dinner parties for friends and family. She was also an active member of Auburn Baptist Church while living in Auburn, and remembered for her love of God and family. She was a faithful servant of the Gospel and guided through life by her favorite Bible verses, Proverbs 3:5-6 and Ephesians 2:8-9
Surviving are two children, Keith (Shelly) Harrold and Margaret A. Rogers; daughter-in-law, Sandy Harrold; six grandchildren, Jennifer White, Michelle Markward, Stephanie Randall, Hollie Harrold, Annette Bowker and Ronald Hoke; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Steve Harrold.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with Pastor Bill Weaver officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Auburn Baptist Church, 1700 Old Brick Road, Auburn, IN 46706.
Her family would like to share a special thanks to her loving friends and caregivers, Dorothy Molin and Pattie and Rick Davis.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
