ORLAND — Kim Marie Sanders, 65, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
She was born Thursday, Oct, 13, 1955, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Guy A. Brubaker and Shirley Ann (Truex) McCallister. They preceded her in death.
Kim was a 1974 graduate of Penn High School.
She married Sheldon D. Sanders on Nov. 17, 1979, at Orland United Methodist Church, and he survives.
She had worked at Bunch’s Shop Rite in Orland, Booth Poultry Farm and she retired from the Prairie Heights School cafeteria.
She was a member of Orland American Legion Auxiliary Post #423.
She enjoyed painting, houseplants and loved animals, especially her cats.
Surviving are her husband, Sheldon; two sons, Nathan (Samantha) Sanders and her son, of Orland and Aron (Brandy) Downey Sanders and her girls, of Orland; and one daughter, Rachel (Robert) Hicks, of Orland; six grandchildren; one brother, James (Joy) Wampler, of Grand Island, Florida; and one sister, Deanna (Wayne) Reinwald, of Troy, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Charles Wampler, Scott Wampler and Guy Brubaker Jr.; one sister, Dianna Rumrill; and one grandchild.
A special thank you to Parkview Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care given.
Private burial will be conducted and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family requests memorials, in lieu of flowers, be given in memory of Kim M. Sanders to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN 46703.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
