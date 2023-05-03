BUTLER — Earl W. Goldsmith Sr., 84, died on Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home in rural Butler, Indiana.
He was born on March 16, 1939, in Spencerville, Indiana, son of the late Harold J. and Fern Maxine (Warner) Goldsmith.
He married Barbara A. Cobb on Aug. 20, 1960, in Grabill, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara A. Goldsmith, of Butler, Indiana; four sons, Earl W. (Roxanne) Goldsmith Jr., of St. Joe, Indiana, Karl Goldsmith, of St. Joe, Indiana, Kevin (Michelle) Brunner, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Barton (Kristi) Brunner, of Bryan, Ohio; six daughters, Ruth (Ron) Mausteller, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Jacqueline Brunner, of New Haven, Indiana, Kim Payton, of Colorado, Jenny (Robert) Hood, of Forney, Texas, Barbara Cruz, of Texas, and Mikkal (Michael) Vose, of St. Joe, Indiana; 36 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Walter Goldsmith, of Spencerville, Indiana.
Earl was a truck driver for Cooper Standard.
He was a member of Coburn Corners Church of Christ, where he volunteered for the Food Pantry. He was also a member of Cedar Creek Antique Tractor Club and loved to tinker with antique tractors and equipment.
Friends and family may gather on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 10-11 a.m., at Coburn Corners Church of Christ, 6813 C.R. 64 St. Joe, Indiana.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., at the church.
Memorials may be given to Coburn Corners Preschool, 6813 C.R. 64 St. Joe, IN 46785.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
