KENDALLVILLE — Harold Jr. Uhl, age 94, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital.
“Junior”, as he was called, was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Aug. 6, 1927. He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1945.
He married Jean Rose (Imler) Uhl on September 4, 1948, in Kendallville, Indiana. She preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 2018. They enjoyed 69 ½ years of marriage.
After graduation, Junior was drafted into the Army for WWII in 1945, Engineering Corp. and served in Korea.
Junior joined his father, Harold Uhl Sr., in the family business, (Uhl Oil Company located on West Williams Street) founded in 1932. Junior owned Uhl Oil Company until 1992, when he retired and sold the company.
Junior coached ¼ pint and ½ pint for Kendallville for more than 25 years, and enjoyed working with the youth of Kendallville. He served on East Noble’s School Board for more than 25 years, and followed many East Noble events during that time.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, and served on the church board for many years.
Junior and his wife, Jean, were active members of the Noble County Republican Party for many years.
He also served on the Noble County Council in Albion for 12 years.
He volunteered for the Mid-America Windmill Museum and traveled to take down and bring back some of the windmills in the museum that are on display today.
Junior attended many of his children’s and grandchildren’s activities and enjoyed watching them participate in many different sports, contests and recitals. His common sense advice and support has been passed on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Jean (Imler) Uhl; his father, Harold A Uhl; mother, Chelsea (Schmuck-Uhl) Freshe; sister, Arnetta (Uhl) Hovarter; daughter-in-law, Karen (Cook) Uhl; and an infant daughter, Terrie.
Surviving are sons, Douglas Uhl, of Kendallville and Gary (Ann) Uhl, of Kendallville; daughter, Julean (Jeff) Cauhorn, of Avilla; brother, Charles Uhl, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Adam Uhl (Jackie), Erica (Brandon) Fulk, Ryan Uhl (Hannah), Mark (Amanda) Uhl, Joshua (Kate) Cauhorn, Jacob (Liz) Cauhorn and Jacey Cauhorn; great-grandchildren, Kolin Uhl, Hannah Thomas, Logan Thomas and Carter Fulk, Kyler Uhl, Corinne Uhl, Josslyn Cauhorn, Kai Cauhorn, Cecilia Cauhorn, James Cauhorn and Xaiver Cauhorn; and step-great-grandson, Mason Fulk,
Visitation is at Hite Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at Hite Funeral Home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to service.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Pallbearers will be his six grandchildren, Adam, Ryan, Mark, Joshua, Jacob and Jacey and his great-granddaughter Hannah.
Donations may be made to Noble County Humane Shelter, Mid-America Windmill Museum or Kendallville Youth Baseball/ Softball.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
