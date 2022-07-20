Larry Clark
COLUMBIA CITY — Larry W. Clark, 78, of Columbia City, Indiana, and formerly of Manistique, Michigan, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Born on Nov. 15, 1943, in Columbia City, he was the son of Raymond and June (Roberson) Clark.
Growing up on the family dairy farm in rural Union Township, Larry attended Columbia City Joint High School where he ran track. He graduated with the Class of 1962, and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.
On Aug. 5, 2000, he married his wife Patricia.
Larry worked more than 38 years at Dana, retiring in 2001.
Larry convinced Pat to move to Manistique, Michigan, where he enjoyed countless hours of fishing and hunting. With a love for family, they “snowbirded” back in Columbia City, to be close to their children and grandchildren.
Larry loved the Lord and was a member of Thorncreek Bethel Church and was a member of the Moose Lodge. Larry was a true sportsman, loved the outdoors, and was a talented taxidermist. He was kind, warm, generous, selfless, grateful and gracious. Larry never had an unkind word and his smile will never be forgotten.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Pat Clark; children, David (Marty) Clark, Ashlynn (Darrell) Nichter, Carla (Steve) Gebert and Michael Wilcoxson; sisters, Sue (Mike) Hughes, Luann (Alan) Sederland and Ranee Laube; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, DeWayne Laube; and grandson, Justin Wilcoxson.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, July 22, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with a memorial service to follow.
Pastor Phil Harris will be officiating.
Military honors will be rendered by the Whitley County Korean War Veteran’s Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Mooseheart Child City & School or to the Salvation Army.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Larry’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
