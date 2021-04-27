FREMONT —Ned. O. Sullins, age 81, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home.
He was born on June 20, 1939, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Roscoe V. and Zera May (Strong) Sullins.
Ned graduated from Lyons High School in 1957.
After high school he served in the United States Army reserves.
He married Judith Derby on Dec. 17, 1958, in Seward, Ohio.
Ned moved his family to Fremont, Indiana, and went into farming. He later was the owner and operator of Sullins Excavating in Fremont.
He was a hard-working person who loved his family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Ned is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith Sullins, of Fremont, Indiana; a daughter, Jaymie Munger, of Angola, Indiana; a son, Jeffrey Sullins, of Fremont, Indiana; four grandchildren, Joshua Munger, Rebecca Neely, Carolyn Stein and Jasmin Wengerd; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Christine Sullins; a sister, Helen Phillips; and a brother, James Sullins.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home.
Stephen Altman will officiate the service.
Burial will be at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
