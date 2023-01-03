AUBURN — Shelia J. Hoppus, age 61, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at 7:18 p.m., at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1961, the daughter of Fay and Marcella “Marcy” (Hunt) Brown in Goshen, Indiana.
On Dec. 31, 1992, she married Michael Hoppus; He preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2014.
Shelia graduated from West Noble in 1982, and was a branch manager for Allstate Insurance and also managed Brown’s Variety Storage for many years.
Shelia loved to fish, play cards, bingo, and art. She was a very talented artist and enjoyed sharing her artwork with others. She spent her life helping others and cared for numerous elderly family members and friends. Sheila will always be remembered as a genuinely loving and caring person with a huge heart for anyone, and everyone.
Survivors include seven siblings, Elaine (Todd) Reidenbach, of Ligonier, Brenda (Dan) Becker, of Goshen, Paula Conrad, of Ligonier, Mark (Chris) Brown, of Albion, Terrie (Sherman) Robinson, of Fremont, Rebecca (Mitch) Flannery, of Columbia, City and Penny (Roger) Myers, of Constantine, Michigan; a very special friend, Marlinda; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents.
A funeral service will be held in Shelia’s honor on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home. Chaplain Tom Novy will officiate.
In keeping with Shelia’s wishes, she will be laid to rest with her husband, Michael, and her parents, at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.
Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
