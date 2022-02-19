COLUMBIA CITY — Jeffrey Lynn Geiger, 50, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Born on April 20, 1971, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Jerry and Cheryl (Doty) Geiger.
Growing up in Union Township, he first attended school in Coesse, and while attending Columbia City Joint High School, Jeff played football and was a basketball manager. After graduating with the Class of 1989, Jeff went on to graduate from Purdue University in 1993, with a Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Education.
For nine years he taught at various high schools along with being an FFA Advisor. In 2002 Jeff began working for Farm Works Software/Trimble.
Growing up, Jeff was involved in FFA, a 10-year member of 4-H, and an Eagle Scout. He was involved with 4-H his entire life. Jeff was devoted year round to helping the Whitley County 4-H in the community. For the past 11 1/2 years, Jeff served on the Fair Board and has been President of the Whitley County 4-H Inc., for the past 7 1/2 years.
Jeff loved his family, was a proud Purdue Boilermaker fan, and enjoyed attending local auctions and working Saturday nights for Columbia Auction Service.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Cheryl Geiger; sister, Jainele Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Donnie Haire; niece, Emma Smith; nephews, Logan Haire and Landon Haire; aunts and uncles, Barb and Steve Crozier, Judy Demske, Jess and Kay Geiger, Joan and Joe Miller and Barb Geiger; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry A. Geiger; brother-in-law, Curt L. Smith; and grandparents, Russell and Margaret Geiger and Robert and Doris Doty.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the 4-H Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City, with visitation an hour prior.
Pastor Steve Johnson, of Oak Grove Church of God will be officiating.
Face masks required for attendance please.
To honor Jeff, please feel free to come in casual attire, or sport your Purdue, FFA or 4-H attire.
He will be laid to rest by his father at Union Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Jeff's memory to Whitley County 4-H Inc.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Jeff's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
