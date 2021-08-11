Julie Minnix
WARSAW — Julie Jenae Kleespie Hanauer Minnix, 57, of rural Warsaw, Indiana, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at home at 3:30 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Born on July 1, 1964, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Graham L. and Joan R. (Peterson) Kleespie.
Growing up in Columbia City and a few years in Illinois, the family returned to Columbia City, where she graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1984. She continued her education at Ravenscroft Beauty College, Fort Wayne, becoming a licensed beautician in 1986.
She began her career at Headquarters East in Columbia City, then moving to House of Style for a short time. In 2009, she returned to Headquarters East until her health prevented her from working earlier this year. She also taught aerobics at Jana’s Body Shop in the Linvill Center in her younger years.
For the past seven years, she lived in rural Warsaw with David Brian Minnix, whom she married on June 12, 2021.
Thrilled with antique shopping, she enjoyed finding new and exciting items for her home or as gifts. At home, she enjoyed gardening, growing both flowers and vegetables, and listening to Classic Rock. The grandchildren were her pride and joy, spending time with them whenever possible. Her care for others extended to her pets, leaving behind her beloved cats, Sammy, Maddie and Ranger.
Surviving are her husband, David; a daughter, Mariah (Austin) Altimus, of Columbia City; stepdaughters, Ashley Maynard, of Larwill and Tara (Drew) Williams, of Gainesville, Florida; grandchildren, Bryson Altimus, Bennett Altimus, twins, Noah and Gabrielle Brown and Trinity Ousley; siblings, Donald Kleespie, of Lake Tippecanoe, Kathryn (Gregory) Kleespie-Lewis, of Albion and Jennifer (Jay) Trier, of Fort Wayne.
There will be no service. A celebration of life and a private family burial at South Park Annex Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Memorials in Julie’s honor are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
