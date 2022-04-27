AUBURN — Keith (Bill) William Scranton passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
On March 14, 1943, he was born in Hicksville, Ohio, to Darrell and Mildred (Nell) Scranton.
Keith graduated from Fairview High School in 1961. He then graduated from Defiance College with a degree in Accounting; received his Master's Degree from Saint Francis University, Fort Wayne, Indiana; continued education at Bowling Green University, Ohio, in Distributive Education.
He and his wife Pamela (Nidlinger) Scranton were married on April 26, 1972. They just missed celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, David (Kristen) Scranton, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Mark (Sarah) Scranton, of Bloomington, Indiana; five grandchildren, Levi, Nyah, Bella, Kiera and Wyatt.
Keith was a faithful husband, devoted father, and loving grandfather.
Keith was an accountant at Campbell Foods, Napoleon, Ohio; Cooper's, Auburn, Indiana; Eagle Pitcher, Grabill, Indiana; and Trine University, Angola, Indiana.
Keith was a member of Auburn Presbyterian Church.
He was an active member of Warbirds. Also, a life member of the Farmer American Legion, Farmer, Ohio. He was an avid reader of World War II material, visiting various libraries. Keith served in the Ohio National Guard.
A visitation and Remembrance of Life will be held at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., Auburn, Indiana, on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The funeral will be at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Stillwater Hospice and Child Evangelism.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
