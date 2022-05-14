ORLAND — Joseph L. “Joe” Carnahan Sr., 76, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1945, in Angola, Indiana, to Harold and Mildred (Closson) Carnahan.
He married Nancy L. Giver on Aug. 24, 1963, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
Joe worked many jobs over the years, including being a truck driver, a baker, and a handy man.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting and being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Carnahan, of Orland, Indiana; a daughter, Carissa (Curtis) Glasgow, of Bristol, Indiana; a son, Joseph L. (Laura) Carnahan Jr., of Orland, Indiana; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry (Shirley) Carnahan, of Hudson, Indiana, and James (Vicky) Carnahan, of Angola, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard Carnahan.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., to noon, on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A Funeral Service will follow at noon on Monday at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Chaplain Cheryl Hayes will officiate the service.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be given to Orland Fire & Rescue.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
