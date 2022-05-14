GARRETT — Dallas Q. Savage, 87, passed away on Wednesday, May 11,2022, at his home in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1934, at home in Leo, Indiana. He was the son of James and Mary (Bollinger) Savage.
He graduated from Leo High School and served in the National Guard for nine years.
Dallas was married to Garnett Conner on June 1, 1957 in Fort Wayne. Garnett resides in Garrett.
Dallas attended Central Christian College of the Bible and entered full time ministry in 1968.
He moved back into the area in 1972, and was the founding minister of Auburn Church of Christ. He served as an elder at Corunna Church of Christ for many years.
Dallas was a carpenter at heart. He was always involved in construction in some manner all his life. He owned Savage Builders and was a Realtor in the Auburn area.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a friend to everyone and a stranger to no one.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie (Savage) Sumption; and seven brothers and three sisters, James, Herbert, Czerney, Darwin, Richard, Lorne, Maynard, Phyllis Garard, Norma Robinson and Patricia Quance.
Also surviving are a son, Dwight Savage, of Hudson, Indiana; five grandchildren, Chloe Savage Glenn, Olivia Savage Grimes, Rachel Sumption Wiggans, Mary Sumption Bakker and Grace Sumption Parrish; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Saturday.
Andy Grimes will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery.
Visitation also will be from 2-8 p.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be given to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, Lake James Christian Camp, and Christian Campus House Trine.
