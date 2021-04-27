FORT WAYNE — Mark C. Ellert, 66, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home.
Mark was born on Sept. 11, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana, a son of the late Carl and Peg Ellert.
Mark was a 1973 graduate of Garrett High School and was the owner of Add-A-Deck in Fort Wayne.
Mark had a funny and sarcastic sense of humor that was matched by his quick whit and lack of filter, that will be remembered and missed by his family.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Nicole Ellert, of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Brittney Ellert, of Fort Wayne; a brother and his fiancé, Larry Ellert and Charlotte Frye, of North Carolina; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Bruce LeVasseur, of Arvada, Colorado; Toni Garvin, of Angola, Lisa Sproat, of Garrett and Renee and Doug Harp, of Kendallville; his dog, Jimmy; and several nieces and nephews,
A funeral service for Mark will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, April 30, 2021, with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Visitation will also be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA or American Heart Association.
Face masks are recommended for the visitation and funeral.
A live stream of Mark’s service will be available on his obituary page at www.pinningtonfh.com.
