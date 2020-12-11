CORUNNA — Norman D. Krehl, age 91, of rural Corunna, Indiana, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Norman was born on Sept. 11, 1929, in Fairfield Township, Dekalb County, Indiana, to Harry W. and Esther (Rauh) Krehl.
He graduated from Ashley High School in 1947, and lived in Fairfield Township all his life.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served his country in the United States Army from June 1951 to March 1953. He served in the 7th Division Company G of the 17th Regiment and received the Korean Service Medal.
Upon his return from Korea, he began farming and married Dixie M. Aldrich on April 11, 1954.
He was very involved with his church, Zion Lutheran West Fairfield Church in Corunna. He enjoyed giving his time and talent to the Lord and to others and he assisted in the construction of the new addition of the church.
Norman enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and neighbors.
Survivors include his daughters, Twylla and Warren Carnahan, of Corunna and Cheryl and Jeff Greenawalt, of Fort Wayne; son, Roger and Christine Krehl, of Corunna; five grandboys, Heath (Heather Cope) Pankop, Zane Pankop, Aaron (Judy Deering) Krehl, Michael (Piper Smith) Krehl and Andrew Krehl; three great-grandgirls, Josslyn Pankop, Amari Krehl and Carina Krehl.
His wife, Dixie; his parents; and his brother, Eugene Krehl, preceded him in death.
A celebration of Norman’s life will be held when it is safe to gather again.
Private burial will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Please direct memorial contributions to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN, 46748 or to Zion Lutheran Church, 0389 C.R. 12, Corunna, IN 46730.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
