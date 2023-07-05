WATERLOO — Ruby C. Baker, 73, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Ruby was born on April 7, 1950, in Perry County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late John J. and Amanda E. McPherson.
Ruby was a member of Freedom to Worship Church of God in Altona. She was also a former volunteer at the Northeastern Center and was an advocate for mental health. She also loved going to church, her pets and journaling.
She is survived by her children, Ruby (Christopher) Lodge, of Hapster, Ohio, Zonya (Danny Collins) Slone-Collins, of Waterloo, John Goble, of Garrett, Larry Goble, of Canaan, Indiana, Darvin (Rebecca Earl) Goble Jr., of Texas, Richard Goble, of Texas, and Samuel Goble, of Texas; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Christopher “Lum” (Dorothy) McPherson, of Auburn, Joseph “Jay” McPherson, of Garrett and Andrew “Andy” (Nancy) McPherson, of Altona.
She was preceded in death by five brothers; and six sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pastor DeWana (Collins) Richey will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
