ANGOLA — Carey Wayne Sattison, age 75, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1945, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Milo and Neva (Crooks) Sattison.
He attended school in Pleasant Lake and Hamilton.
He served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army.
Carey married Diana Jones on Dec. 26, 1972, in Sedona, Arizona.
In his younger years, he worked for Joe Shively farming. He later worked for Swager Communications in Fremont, Indiana, working all over the world. He worked for Holloway Construction in Michigan, and later retired from Underground Utilities. He also worked part-time for the Steuben County Highway Department.
Carey was a member of Fremont American Legion Cassel Post # 257, Fremont American Legion Riders, Lifetime member of the Angola VFW, a member of the Fremont Moose Lodge, and Eagles Lodge of Bryan, Ohio.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time with his family and friends and took great pleasure in watching his grandson, Carey, growing up and playing sports.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Sattison, of Angola, Indiana; a daughter, Missy (Kelly) Manahan, of Angola, Indiana; a grandson, Carey Dailey Manahan (Amy Rosell), of Fortville, Indiana; a sister, Clara Rheinheimer, of Angola, Indiana; and a brother, Art Sattison, of Fremont, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and 11 siblings.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Military honors will be conducted at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, at Beams Funeral Home by members of the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team, Fremont American Legion Cassel Post 257 Color Guard and Fremont American Legion Riders.
Private burial will be at a later date at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Fremont American Legion Riders, P.O. Box 610, Fremont, IN 46737.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
