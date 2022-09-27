ALBION — Robert Edward Miller Sr., 86, of Albion, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep and joined his beloved wife on her birthday, on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at their home.
Born on Nov. 13, 1935, in Antwerp, Ohio, he was the son of George R. and Mary M. (Gordon) Miller.
After moving from Ohio, to Churubusco, Indiana, Bob graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1953.
He went on to join the U.S. Army and during that time reconnected with a fellow classmate, Janet, who lived a few houses down the street, and the two began talking and seeing each other when he was home.
On Nov. 29, 1958, Bob and Janet D. Meyer were married at Churubusco United Methodist Church by the Rev. Tagert.
For more than 38 years, Bob worked for Dana in Fort Wayne, and retired in 1998.
He was a member of Sugar Grove Church of God, and the Masonic Lodge.
Strong willed, hardworking, and outgoing were just a few ways to describe Bob's personality. He loved his family and would do anything for them and enjoyed being around friends. He and Janet would play cards and board games with friends, including Pegs and Jokers. Bob was an avid woodworker, camping with his family, traveling, fishing, and collecting arrowheads.
Bob is survived by his children, LeaAnn Wicker, Lisa Brashear, Robert (Charlotte) Miller Jr., and Brenda (Jeremey) Deter; brothers, Harry I. (Sandy) Miller and Kenneth H. (Carol) Miller; sister, Carol Schuster; daughter-in-law, Lori Meyer; nine grandchildren, David, Lacey, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Taylor, Mitchell, Dale, Lyn and Jessica; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Miller on May 26, 2020; son, Donald Meyer; and sister, Shirley Powell.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2-6:30 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Sugar Grove Church of God, 5019 E. C.R. 500S, 57, Churubusco, with a Masonic service to follow.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the church, with visitation one-hour prior.
Pastor Tim Grable will be officiating.
Burial will follow at Christian Chapel Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his wife.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Special Olympics Indiana-Noble County or to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Bob's family online condolences, or to sign the online guestbook.
