FORT WAYNE — Larry N. Kammerer, 75, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.
He was born on July 29, 1946, in Garrett, Indiana, to Kenneth N. and Joan R. (Carper) Kammerer.
He was a 1964 graduate of Garrett High School.
Larry was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War.
He married Sandra L. “Sandy” Boren on Oct. 15, 1966, in Garrett, and she survives in Fort Wayne.
Larry retired from the United States Air Force in 1984, as a Master Sergeant. He then went to work for General Electric as a field representative, retiring in 2006.
He was a member of First Church of Christ in Garrett.
Larry also was a member of American Legion Post 178 of Garrett, Garrett Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda J. and Calvin Burcham, of Garrett and Kimberly J. and Darwin Hulbert, of Butler; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services taking place.
Memorials may be directed to American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett, IN 46738.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
