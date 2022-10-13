ANGOLA — Susan J. (Rathburn) Jacobsen, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her home in Angola, Indiana.
Susan was born on Nov. 8,1940. After graduating from Angola High School in 1959, she completed training at Parkview Nursing School.
Susan worked as a Registered Nurse in Seattle, Washington, where she lived with her husband, Arnie Jacobsen (U.S. Marine, retired), who preceded her in death.
Susan and Arnie loved to travel via cruise ship to Central and South America, and through the Panama Canal.
Susan is survived by her brother, William "Bill" Rathburn and his spouse, Virginia; two nieces, Keri Maloney and Kristen (Rathburn) Foland; nephew, Christopher Rathburn; and her cat, Oley (aka Baby).
Susan was also preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Judith Rathburn; and sister, Sally (Rathburn) Maloney.
As per Susan's request, no funeral or public service will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.