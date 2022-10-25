ANGOLA — Bruce Allen Householder, 73, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home.
Born on May 17, 1949, in Angola, Indiana, he was the son of Harold E. and Shirley I. (Allen) Householder. Bruce graduated from Angola High School.
He retired from Dana Weatherhead, Angola, Indiana, in 2006.
Bruce was proud to serve his country in the United States Army and was a member of Angola American Legion Post 31.
Surviving are his sons, Dustin (Kathleen Kramer) Householder, of Angola, Indiana, and Travis Householder, of Marietta, Georgia; fiancée, Monica Carr, of Angola, Indiana; two brothers, Barry (Sheila Kelly) Householder, of Duluth, Georgia, and Barton Householder of Angola, Indiana; sister, Brenda (George) Goshorn, of Angola, Indiana; and three grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at noon, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Friday, Octo. 28, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial with Military Honors, by Angola American Legion Post 31 and United States Army Honor Guard, will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the family, in care of Monica Carr.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.