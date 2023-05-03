KENDALLVILLE — Daniel Glen “Shortclutch” Longbrake, age 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
Dan was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on July 31, 1939, son of the late Delmar Longbrake and Florence (Smith) Longbrake.
He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1959, and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force until 1961.
Dan was a hard-working man and a self-employed building contractor in the Kendallville area for more than 60 years.
He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, helping others in need and he enjoyed a good laugh. Dan enjoyed snowmobiling and watching old Western movies. He liked old cars, Hot Rods and race cars.
He belonged to The Aristocrats Car Club.
Survivors include his sons, Larry and Nancy Leonhardt, of Kendallville, Angela and David Smith, of Coshocton, Ohio, and Kathi and David Slick, of Sandy, Utah; son, Andrew and Stephanie Leonhardt, of Albion; ex-wife and life-long friend, Stephanie Iacono, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Whitney and Ron Caltumo, of Washington, Pennsylvania, Alexis Smith, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Matt and Allison Leonhardt, of Bristol, Indiana, Taylor Smith, of Little Rock, Arkansas, Josh and Maddie Leonhardt, of LaPorte, Indiana, Kelsea and Brady Szymanski, of Fairchild AFB, Washington, Logan Kline, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kayla and Matt Fabrique, of Gilbert, Arizona, Kate Slick, of Sandy, Utah, Andrea Leonhardt, of LaGrange, Indiana, Michael Stevason, of Gilbert, Arizona, and Sara Slick, of Sandy, Utah; and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Elizabeth, Wade and Samuel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Florence Longbrake; daughter, Elizabeth Stevason; and brothers, Orval Longbrake and Oren Longbrake.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Cosentino officiating.
Burial with military honors will be held at Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 86, Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.