HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — Nathan Michael Shortridge, age 25, of Hampstead, North Carolina, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his home.
Nathan was born at McCray Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana, on Oct. 16, 1996, to Steve and Meridith Shortridge.
He spent a year in Taiwan as an exchange student in 2013, and graduated from East Noble High School in 2015.
Following high school, he moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, and studied to become a Nuclear Technician.
He had a variety of hobbies, and had a brilliantly creative mind. He loved the ocean, his pets, and his family and friends. He had a deep love for adventure and travel, and made many friends in his 25 years of life. He will be remembered for how infectious his laugh was, his ability to bestow nicknames, and his kindness toward people and animals alike. He will be missed deeply by many.
There will be a private Celebration of Life ceremony for family and closest friends.
His beloved family includes his parents, Steve and Meridith Shortridge, of Kendallville; his sisters, Ellie Shortridge (Austin Krohn), Melanie Shortridge (Jordan Moore), of Rome City and Megan, Patty, and Cassidy Shortridge, of Kendallville; his momaw (grandmother), Bet Shortridge, of Vansant, Virginia; grandmother, Sally Craft, of Kendallville; papaw, Donald Craft; and grandparents, Garrett and Darlene van der Duim, of Holland, Michigan. He also leaves aunts, Gina Pratt, Leah (Ryan) Jagger, Stephanie Shortridge, and Jennifer (Tony) Altimus; uncles, Dirk van der Duim, Ronnie (Tammy) Shortridge, and Chris (Gabby) Craft; cousins Josh Pratt, Jacinda (Shane) Sizemore, Carmen (Collin) Bross, Andrew (Jenna) Jagger, Paul Jagger, Esther Jagger, Mary-Ann Craft, Teresa Craft, Misty (Kraig) Salomon, Josh Jacobs, and Jeremy Jacobs; and friend, Clayton Cowin, who was a brother to him.
Instead of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation, to support mental healthcare access in this community: The Northeastern Center; c/o Renee Runkle; Memo: Nathan Shortridge; 220 S. Main St. Kendallville, IN 46755.
