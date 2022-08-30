KENDALLVILLE — Teresa E. (Dellinger) Papai, 71, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1950, in Decatur, Indiana, to Ted E. and Patsy Dellinger (Fox).
She graduated from Parkway High School in 1968.
Teresa retired from GE after 34 years of service.
She was previously married to Audley Turner, who preceded her in death in August 2011.
She later married Marty Papai on Aug. 18, 1997.
Teresa was a member of American Legion Post 240 Auxiliary. She was part of the cook and prep team for fish fries on Friday for many years. She also belonged to the Eagles in Kendallville. She loved to read.
She loved the Indianapolis Colts football team, going to games. She loved cooking for the Colt’s parties, and she loved flowers.
She leaves behind husband, Marty Papai, of Kendallville, sons, John Turner, of Albion, and Chris (Kathy) Turner, of Monroeville; grandchildren, Mason, Clay and Garrett; and great-grandsons, Layne and Brady. Also surviving are sisters, Toni Pentino, Tamara (Ken) Cochran, and Trudy (Greg) Morrison; brothers, Ted (Jane) Dellinger and Tim Dellinger; and brother-in-law, Butch Ulrich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted E. and Patsy Dellinger; and her sister Tracy Ulrich.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Orchard Pointe and Heart to Heart Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Teresa.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Contributions in Teresa's memory may be directed to Avilla American Legion Post #240 or Kendallville Eagles.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.