AVON — Sheila K. Settimi, 84, of Avon, Indiana, and formerly of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at The Village of Avon.
Sheila was born on April 23, 1938, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Arnold and Margaret (Ball) Fee.
She was a graduate of Hamilton High School, and then obtained her associate degree in dental hygiene.
Sheila married Anthony (Tony) P. Settimi on Nov. 18, 1961, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Sheila worked as a Dental Assistant until her children were born. She then stayed at home and cared for her family. When her children entered elementary school, Sheila worked as a teacher’s aide with Fort Wayne Community Schools.
She was a former member of Hamilton United Methodist Church.
Sheila was a founding member of The Hamilton Garden Club. She was an avid gardener and an artist; and remained an active member of the garden club. Sheila also enjoyed painting and making decorative crafts.
In November 2021, Sheila and Tony had the pleasure of celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary; an extraordinary milestone they felt blessed to share. Tony preceded Sheila in death on March 24, 2022.
Sheila is survived by her sons, Christopher (Lynda) Settimi and Matthew (Jessica) Settimi; granddaughters, Alyson Settimi and Stephanie Settimi; and brother, Dennis (Kathy) Fee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony; and son, Jeffrey.
Graveside funeral services for Sheila K. Settimi will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Hamilton Cemetery, with Chaplin Mark Notter officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Hamilton Garden Club.
Checks may be mailed to Hamilton Garden Club, P.O. Box 267, Hamilton IN 46742.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
