FREMONT — Bryar Everett Wolfe, age 19, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on May 16, 2003, in Angola, Indiana.
Bryar graduated from Angola High School in 2021.
He currently worked at Vestil Manufacturing.
Bryar loved his family, his best friend, Buddy, and was very creative. He liked to forge, and could make something out of nothing.
Bryar loved to make people laugh, and had a contagious smile. Bryar wanted everyone around him to be safe, and he would do anything it took to make sure they were.
He was a 4-H member for eight years.
Survivors include his mother, Kristen Wicker (Ted Garbrandt), of Fremont, Indiana; his father, Jeffery Wolfe, of Angola, Indiana; sister, Olivia Childress; and brothers, Keegan Crooks and Ridge Crooks, all of Fremont, Indiana; and a brother, Dylan Wolfe, of Angola, Indiana; "His Girl" Alyssa Brumbaugh, of Angola, Indiana; grandparents, Angela and Jack Hancock, of Fremont, Indiana, and Wayne and Jeannette Prosser, of Angola, Indiana; aunts and uncles, Missy (Andrew) Anthonysamy, of Culver, Indiana, Mike Wicker, Stephany Hancock (Pat Conway), of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Joey (Angelina) Hancock, of Angola, Indiana, Michelle R. Jones, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jerry Lee Wolfe, of Florida; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Steven Craig Wicker.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Rodney Snyder will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Dygert Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family in care of Beams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 5, Fremont, IN 46737.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com. for the family.
