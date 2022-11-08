FORT WAYNE — Keith Merrill Brown, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 8, 2022. His beloved wife of 35 years, Rena, was by his side.
Keith was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Oct. 2, 1951, to Merrill Arthur and Louise W. (Wente) Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Jack Brown, of Auburn Indiana.
Growing up, Keith resided in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Cleveland Ohio. After graduating from Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne in 1971, he started his career at General Electric in Fort Wayne. Keith worked in the specialty transformer division and later moved to Taylor Street, where he ran the tool crib. When General Electric closed its Fort Wayne facility, he transferred to the GE Aircraft manufacturing division in Evendale, Ohio, near Cincinnati. Keith retired from General Electric in 2013, having completed 25 years of service with the company.
In 1988, he married Rena Jean (Acker), who survives him. In addition, he is survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy, Brown, of Auburn, Indiana, Rhonda and Vern Ludy, of Albion, Indiana, and Randy and Penny Acker, of Kendallville, Indiana. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins.
Keith loved music, sports and spending time with family and friends. For music, he especially loved early ’60s rock and roll. An avid sports fan, his favorite teams were Chicago Cubs, IU basketball and Chicago Bears. He also loved to travel, especially cruises with his wife, with Holland America cruise line. And he always enjoyed trips to his favorite casino, Firekeepers, with family and friends. Those who knew him well feel blessed to have had such a wonderful man be a part of their life. We find comfort in knowing he is now with our Heavenly Father.
A memorial gathering is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Hite Funeral Hime in Kendallville from 1-5 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m.
Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate the service.
In honor of Keith and his love of sports, the family request those attending the service to please wear your favorite team jersey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following charities, the American Diabetes Association, the American Lung Association or the Humane Society of your choice.
The family also wishes to thank Hite Funeral Home, Holland America Cruise Line and especially Delta Airlines for their exceptional service and assistance.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
