FREMONT — Virgil L. Smith, 83, of Fremont, Indiana, and formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
He was born on May 28, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Walter S. and Roxy C. (Paul) Smith.
He graduated from Central High School, Fort Wayne, in 1954.
Virgil was a Fort Wayne firefighter for 21 years, retiring in 1981.
He had also worked as a guard at Zollinger Pistons for 12 years and at Slater Steel for six years before retiring.
Virgil joined the Indiana Freemasonry in 1978. He was a 32nd degree Mason and past master of Maumee Masonic Lodge 725. He is currently a member of Waynedale Masonic Lodge 739. He was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters; Pokagon Shrine Club; and the Scottish Rite, Valley of Fort Wayne.
Virgil enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling.
Surviving is his wife, whom he married on March 28, 1980, Ruth A. Tschannen Smith, of Fremont, Indiana; son, Kirk Smith, of Ohio; four stepsons, Rick Rupel, of Indiana, Kenneth Rupel, of Indiana, Thomas (Debra) Van Aman, of Indiana, and Pat Van Aman, of Michigan; three stepdaughters, Sharon (Dave) Pressler, of Indiana, Christine (Robert) Watson, of Illinois, and Rebecca (Randy Robinson) Van Aman, of Illinois; brother, Gene (Paulette) Smith, of Indiana; and sister, Judy (Rick) Kneisley, of California. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Chris Erli; brother, Ricky Paul Smith, and sisters, Norma Koch and Carol Ramsey.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Minister Scott Saltsman officiating.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Virgil’s memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or to Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Weicht Funeral Home, Angola
