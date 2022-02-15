AVILLA — Sandra J. "Sandy" Bosler, 81, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1941, in Auburn, Indiana, to Gordon and Jeanette (Roy) Maxwell.
Sandy had many hobbies and interests in her life, including flowers, fishing, working on the farm raising horses and cattle, and she loved her dogs.
She is survived by her loving companion of more than 30 years, Brian Bailey, of Avilla; daughter, Tracey (Mick) Pranger, of Kendallville; son, Rick (Tracy) Bosler, of Florida; and brother, Tim (Brenda) Maxwell, of Lewisburg, Tennessee. Also surviving are grandchildren, Sara, Kyle, Ricky, Amanda, Brandon and Caroline; and several-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Terri Taylor.
In keeping with Sandy's wishes, there will be no formal service.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Contributions in Sandy's memory may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
Contributions in Sandy's memory may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.
