Heather Hobbs Feb 19, 2021

Heather Nicole Hobbs, 37, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died at 1:25 a.m., on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her home.

Arrangements are with Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
