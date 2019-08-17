TOPEKA — Melvin R. Chupp, 75, of Topeka, passed away peacefully at his residence while surrounded by his family at 8:45 pm on Friday, August 16.
He was born on March 7, 1944, in Nappanee to Rudy J. and Fannie E. (Miller) Chupp. On June 5, 1969 in Topeka he married Loretta Miller.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Gary (Lisa) Chupp of Goshen, and Michael (Anita Rose) Chupp of Topeka; four daughters, Mary Sue (Freeman, Jr.) Lehman of Shipshewana, Ruth (Jonathon) Bontrager of Topeka, Elaine (Johnny) Lambright of Goshen, Sharon (Gerald) Nisley of Middlebury; 22 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; six brothers, Lloyd (Edith) Chupp of Ligonier, Lester (Linda) Chupp of Nappanee, David (Lena) Chupp of Topeka, John (Ruth) Chupp of Walnut Creek, OH, Rudy, Jr. (Beth) Chupp of Chouteau, OK, Norman (Pam) Chupp of Nappanee; four sisters, Inez (Norman) Hochstetler of Mio, MI, Anna Mae (Harley) Yoder of Topeka, Edna (Floyd) Chupp of Goshen, Mary Ellen Chupp of Nappanee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Jennifer Dawn Chupp and three brothers, Delbert, Vernon and Ray Chupp.
Melvin had worked most of his life as a finish carpenter and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Visitation will be all day Sunday, August 18, at the family's residence, 5160 S. 500 W., Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 am on Monday, August 19, at the Nelson Miller residence, 5355 S. 500 W., Topeka. Services will be conducted by the home ministers. Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
