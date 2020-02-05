HARLAN — Gary Lee Eager, 71, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Parkview Randalia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Hicksville, Ohio, on Nov. 6, 1948, to the Vernon and Mildred (Haver) Eager. They preceded him in death.
He married Dianne Lengacher on July 15, 1972, at Central Mennonite Church in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are his wife, Dianne Eager, of Harlan; sons, Jeff (Sandy) Eager, of Woodburn, and Tyler Eager, of Harlan; grandchildren, Samantha Houser, Zoe Eager, Eve Eager, and Maxwell Eager; and sisters, Barbara (Lee) Randolph, of Woodburn, and Margaret (Russ) Johnston, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by a son, Todd M. Eager.
Gary graduated from Woodlan High School in 1967 and Ball State University in 1971.
He was an Industrial Arts and History teacher with Fort Wayne Community Schools and did construction work and finish and metal work part time.
He was a member of Central Ministries in Fort Wayne.
Family and Friends may gather on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 1-4 p.m., at Central Ministries — Door #6, 5801 Schwartz Road, Fort Wayne.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:30 p.m., on Saturday at the church, with Pastor Don Delagrange officiating.
Memorials to Central Ministries.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
