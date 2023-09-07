KENDALLVILLE — Carolyn Jennie Terry, age 73, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at her home.
Carolyn was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 3, 1950, daughter of the late Howard Lee Strater and Betty Jean (Stout) Strater.
She was graduated from Kendallville High School and went on to be a beautician in Kendallville for 25 years. Later, she was employed by Parker-Hannifin in Albion for many years before retiring.
She married Denzil Terry on March 25, 1989, in Kendallville.
Carolyn was an avid quilter and member of the Butler Quilt Club. She was also very active with her swim aerobics class at the Cole YMCA and Master Gardeners club of Noble County.
Survivors include her husband, Denzil Terry, of Kendallville; daughter, Jennie and Rob Hiatt, of Fremont; stepson, Larry and Cheri Terry, of Freeland, Michigan; step-grandchildren, Jacee Hayden and Sabreena Hayden, of Freeland, Michigan; and sister-in-law, Connie Strater, of Garrett, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Betty Strater; and her brother, Clairdon Strater.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Five Corners Baptist Church, 2995 E. C.R. 600S, Wolcottville, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 11 a,n,m at Five Corners Baptist Church, Wolcottville, with Pastor Jim Snyder officiating.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
