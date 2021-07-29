Heidi Kent Jul 29, 2021 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Heidi R. Kent, 43, of Orland, Indiana, died on Monday July 26, 2021, at Auburn Village.Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll As a vaccinated individual, do you stay away from unvaccinated friends? You voted: Yes No I am not vaccinated As far as I know, all my close friends are vaccinated Vote View Results Back Special Sections Spring Home and Garden Readers Choice NS Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 NEI Senior Guide 2021 Noble/LaGrange Graduation 2021 DeKalb Graduation 2021 Steuben Graduation 2021 Readers Choice DeKalb County Kick off to Summer 2021 Garrett Graduation 2021 Memorial Day 2021 Noble County Senior Expo 2021 Fremont Chamber Guide 2021 Angola Chamber 2021 Innovation Awards 2021 Summer #3 2021 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties 2019 Salute to Industry Noble and LaGrange Counties Memorial Day 2019 The Star Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngola Culver's gets BZA approvalKendallville McDonald's project slowed by supply delaysWoman arrested following Monday wreckNew COVID-19 outbreak hits Kendallville nursing homeKendallville makes Top 5 for $2 million Main Street grantPolice seeks help locating runawayFSB makes large donation to help area schoolProposed sports complex may be coming to townButler Main Street plans Susie contestMan arrested for allegedly making meth in Angola Images Videos CommentedHave people lost their sense of skepticism? (7)Watch what people do, rather than what they say (3)Banks tapped to join Jan. 6 committee (3)We need to stop being just a Republican state (3)Pondering some pandemic what ifs (2)Woke language (1)Parents concerned about critical race theory in schools, poll says (1)Simone Biles pulls out of second Olympic final (1)Unvaccinated person to blame for outbreak at nursing home (1)ILEARN is a failure (1)Pelosi rejects Banks on Jan. 6 committee (1)Most crime exists in small pockets of big cities (1)Our ‘leaders’ are flunking the ultimate civics test (1)Culver's on the horizon (1)Don't make everything about one man (1)This is what Republicans said as Capitol police told their stories on the Hill (1)Please help Palestinian Christian to keep his family's farm (1)Who/what is to blame? (1) Top Ads KD140941 KD141016 KD141423 Top Jobs KD140933 KD141319 KD141079 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Kendallville preps for OCRA grant visit History full of Americans hating each other Consider the science and get the vaccine A wake up call to the railroad Area Activities DeKalb Community Calendar Kentucky fugitive nabbed in Rome City Kentucky fugitive nabbed in Rome City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.