AUBURN — James W. Delventhal, 87, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home.
Jim was born March 9, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, a son of the late Edward and Gertrude Delventhal.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 97, Auburn.
Jim had worked at Strahm Inc., for 24 years, retiring in 1995.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara J. Delventhal, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Nikki Delventhal, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Mia and Nolan Delventhal, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Smith, Norma Krouse and Persita Wright.
Funeral services for Jim will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Fr. Vincent Joseph, VC will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 97.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, with military honors.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
