ORLAND — David E Stritmatter, 63, of Orland, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1959, in Fort Wayne. His mother, Juanita (Stokes) Parker has passed away, his father, Terry Parker survives in Auburn.
David worked at Cooper Standard in Auburn for more than 38 years, before retiring in September 2020.
David was a handyman and a very giving person. If anyone ever needed any help with something, David was there for them and he will always be remembered for his giving heart.
He is survived by his wife, Laura (Blevins) Stritmatter. They were married on Nov. 12, 2021, in Garrett.
Also surviving are a daughter and two sons, Amanda Stritmatter, of Fort Wayne, Aaron Stritmatter, of Garrett and Joseph Stritmatter, of Garrett; two stepdaughters, Jacqueline Frye, of Auburn and Brittney Frye, of Auburn; six grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Mark Roy, of Avilla, Pam and Larry Auld, of Avilla and Kim (Jeff Dickinson) Ehleiter, of Angola.
He was preceded in death by his mother; first wife, Michelle Stritmatter; and a sister, Amie Parker.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Calling is Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, from 2-6p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of David, to Riley Hospital for Children.
To send the family condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.