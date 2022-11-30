GARRETT — Bill Tittle, age 66, of Garrett, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his Garrett home.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1956, in Fort Wayne to George and Ann (Smith) Tittle. He was a 1974 graduate of Hamilton High School.
Bill married Jane Sims on July 17, 1982, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Garrett.
He spent his working years as a truck driver, retiring in 2021. Family and friends were very important to Bill. He enjoyed coaching his son in Little League Baseball, sharing dinners with family and friends and watching football, especially the Colts, with his family. Bill also loved the Lord and he enjoyed listening to Christian music. He will be greatly missed!
Survivors include his wife of 40 years; Jane Tittle of Garrett; daughter and son-in-law; Kara and Doug Steinman of Fort Wayne; son; Aric Tittle of Fremont; daughter; Misty Treadwell of Florida; three grandchildren, Dylan Steinman, Katelyn Steinman and Harper Tittle; sister, Tricia Vogel of Garrett; sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and John Way of South Bend; brother; Bob Tittle of Georgia; and brother, Mike Tittle of Fort Wayne.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one brother; Ed Tittle.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Pastor Josh Ashenfelter officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the funeral home’s Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
