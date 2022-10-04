ORLAND — Shawn Lynn Bachelor, age 44, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, from a farm accident.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1977, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Stephen and Lynda (Holden) Bachelor.
He graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1996.
Shawn married Jaclyn Didier on May 20, 2000, in Angola, Indiana.
He was owner of Bachelor Livestock LLC, starting the business in 2003. He was also owner and operator with his brother, Cory Bachelor, of Bachelor Grain. He was active his entire life with the family farm where they owned and raised Jersey cattle at Bachelor Farms.
Shawn was a hard worker who loved his family dearly. They were his pride and joy. Shawn not only loved his family, but his unique circle of friends. He had an unbelievable bond with his friends and he cherished each of them.
Shawn had a strong passion for horses and basketball. He loved to rope with his sons and group of rodeo friends so much, that he built his own arena for all to enjoy. However, when basketball season started, he would be right there watching each game standing from the sidelines with his arms crossed waiting to put his two cents in.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Bachelor, of Orland, Indiana; children, Layne Bachelor, a senior at Purdue University, Morgan Bachelor, a junior at Purdue University and Chase Bachelor, a senior at Prairie Heights High School; mother, Lynda Bachelor, of Angola, Indiana; brothers, Cory (Stacy) Bachelor, of Orland, Indiana, and Curt (Jen) Bachelor, of Angola, Indiana; mother- and father-in-law, Doug and Cheryl Johnson, of Angola, Indiana; brothers and sister-in-law, Jeff and Joann Parrot, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jeremy Didier, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Jon Alan Didier; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Bachelor; and grandparents, Keith and Lila Holden and Max and June Bachelor.
We take comfort in knowing that Shawn is with his father, Steve, in heaven waiting for each ball game to start this season.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Stroh Church of Christ.
Pastor Mark Hamm will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held for all to attend following the burial, at Shawn and Jackie's home, 6229 N. C.R. 800W, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the Prairie Heights Boys Basketball, C/O Brent Byler, 245 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the Bachelor family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
