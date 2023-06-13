WATERLOO — Lali Borden Cahill, 64, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Cameron Hospital, after enduring a prolonged, undiagnosed illness.
Lali was born on Dec. 16, 1958, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Philip H. and Viola May (Eads) Borden. Her family moved to Chesterfield, Indiana, and Anderson, Indiana, before settling in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she grew up.
Lali worked in customer service for various companies during her career — Sears Catalog, Walker Information, Alpha Shirt Co., PVC Compounders and most recently Mediacom in Auburn, Indiana.
Lali was an outgoing person, who enjoyed the company of friends and family, whether at home or in larger gatherings. She also enjoyed going to concerts, especially REO Speedwagon, which at one time in her younger years, she followed the band for several weeks during the band’s tour. Lali loved playing cards and board games with all who were willing to take her on. Camping with her family and friends, watching storms approach and a love of riding rollercoasters were other activities she enjoyed. Lali cherished the time and people she met while tailgating at Ohio State and Rose-Hulman football games. Going to NASCAR races and interacting with other fans were events she found pleasure in. Lali also had a fascination and admiration of howling wolves. She was an avid collector of howling wolf figurines, pictures, wind chimes, jewelry, clothing — you name it! If the opportunity arose while on vacation, hitting the beach and getting her feet in the ocean were a must! While at home, Lali enjoyed reading, her pet cats and spending time with her grandchildren.
She married Tom Cahill on July 16, 2005, in Angola, and he survives in Waterloo.
Lali is also survived by her children and their spouses, Gilad Alon (Dana), of Israel, Angela Mobley (Scott), of Las Vegas, Brian Welch (Jill), of Fort Wayne, Christopher Welch (Amber), of Zionsville and stepson Trey Cahill (Taylor), of Cookeville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, Daniel, Guy and Ben Alon, Madeleine Mobley, Charleigh Welch, Hallie Lanning, Reagan, Norah and Grayson Welch and Harper Cahill; sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Robert Trewatha; brother and sister-in-law, Seymour S. and Heidi Borden; nephews, Joshua Borden and Eric Borden; and niece, Christine Balsome.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Philip Borden Jr.; and niece, Jennifer Thomas.
A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday July 21, 2023, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to ASPCA (aspca.org) or Defenders of Wildlife (defenders.org), in memory of Lali.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
