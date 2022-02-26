COLUMBIA CITY — Anna Rose Runkle, 96, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 12:31 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Coventry Meadows, where she had been since Jan. 10, 2022.
Born on May 8, 1925, in Muncie, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late John and Bertha (Wilhelms) Gibson. She spent her formative years in Montpelier, Indiana, graduating from Montpelier High School. She continued her education at International Business College, where she obtained an accounting degree.
On June 26, 1948, she was united in marriage to Hugh R. Runkle. They made their first home in Fort Wayne until 1966. They spent their summers at Crooked Lake, Whitley County, until 1970, then moved there permanently. Hugh died on March 23, 1995.
Anna worked at Johnston Glass in Hartford City after college, then she went to Crosby Division of American Hoist and Derrick. She retired in 1974, after 12 years.
She enjoyed sewing, pie making, solitaire and reading.
She was a former member of American Legion Post #240 at Avilla.
Surviving are her children, Michael L. Runkle, of Monroeville, Indiana, Sandra L. Koch, of Columbia City and Melinda A. Murdock, of Eastport, Michigan; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Olive Huggins, Margaret McAfee and Mary Eva Carr; and a son-in-law, Thomas E. Koch.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 216 N. Main St., Churubusco.
Burial is at Catholic Cemetery in Columbia City.
Visitation is 2-5 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Preferred memorials are to St. John Bosco Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
