BUTLER — Tony L Kaiser, 81, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana, after a short stay.
He was born on the family farm outside of Butler on Oct. 16, 1939, to Erman and Winona (Riser) Kaiser.
Tony worked for 30 years at B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, before retiring in 1996. He then worked for more than 10 years for DeKalb Eastern School District.
He coached Eastside Junior High and High School Football, Eastside High School Baseball, and Butler Little League and Pony League Baseball. He helped start and coached Butler Little League Football.
He was an IHSAA baseball umpire at all levels and a member of the Fort Wayne Umpires Association. He was also a member of the Michigan Game Breeders Association.
Tony was an avid Detroit Tigers, Red Wings and Lions fan.
He married Lynn Alexander on Nov. 13, 1960, in Butler, and she survives.
He is also survived by two sons and their spouses, Gary and Lori Kaiser, of Pleasant Lake and Richard and Deb Kaiser, of Butler; four grandchildren, Randy (Alisa) Kaiser, Ryan (Tiffany) Kaiser, Clare Sexton and Charlie Sexton; a great-granddaughter, Sophia Kaiser; two brothers; two sisters and their spouses, George and Teresa Kaiser, of Bryan, Ohio, Kathy and Jim Stark, of Edgerton, Ohio, Rachel Hendrickson, of Fremont and Pete and Melanie Kaiser, of Edgerton, Ohio; three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Ann and Phil Vose, of Butler, Sonya Cameron, of Garrett and Rita Alexander, of Hamilton; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Terry Rickman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brad Kaiser; three brothers, Keith Kaiser, Gary Kaiser and Paul Kaiser; and two brothers-in-law, Alan Alexander and Tom Alexander.
Services will be at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.
Calling is four hours prior to the service on Wednesday, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date in Butler Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Butler, Indiana.
Memorials can be given in Tony’s name to the Eastside High School Athletic Association.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
