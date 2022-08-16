WATERLOO — Margaret A. Haller, 87, of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1935, in Muncie, Indiana, to Leo and Ruth (Jones) Lafferty.
She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Ball State University and her Master’s Degree from St. Francis College.
Margaret worked at PHD incorporated in Fort Wayne for 15 years, before retiring in 2000.
She was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women of the church.
Margaret married George Haller on March 17, 1956, in Fort Wayne, and he has passed away.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Judith Halle,r of Waterloo; and a brother, Joseph Lafferty, of Manteo, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Francis Lafferty; and a sister, Mary Bainter.
No services are planned at this time.
Burial will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is handling arrangements.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
