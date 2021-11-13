FORT WAYNE — Ina May Bice, 92, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Born on Dec. 23, 1928, in Auburn, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Angie (nee Harkey) Christlieb.
She retired in 1970, from General Electric after more than 20 years of service.
Ina loved to read, do puzzles, and was an amazing eucre player. Her favorite place was just being in the sun, or on the water; and was an avid member of the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her daughter, Sonia (Forrest) Radcliff, of Fort Wayne; son, Thomas (Dee) Dorsey, of San Diego, California; stepdaughter, Sue Ann (Larry) Dennis; granddaughters, Madison Matilda Radcliff, Makayla Paige Radcliff and Miranda May Radcliff; eight step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Glenn Bice, in 1997; sisters, Marie Sponhower, Viva Emrick and Fay Betley; brother, Argle Christlieb; stepdaughter, Linda Johnson; and step-on, Donald Hardy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Entombment will be at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be given to Erin's House for Grieving Children.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.mccombandsons.com for the Bice family.
