WATERLOO — Harry Eugene Brumbaugh, 81, of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.
Harry was born on May 27, 1941, in Kendallville, to Charles and Ila (Guiff) Brumbaugh.
Harry was a farmer and worked at Zollner Piston Corporation from 1968-2001. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, and fishing. Harry also drove race cars and would drag race cars and motorcycles.
He married Rose Marie Blust on Nov. 25, 1967, in Avilla. She survives in Waterloo.
Also surviving are sisters, Connie Brumbaugh and Karen Parks, both of Kendallville; and brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Frances Blust of Fort Wayne, Thomas and Beverly Blust of Garrett, and Paul and Rosemary Blust of Garrett.
Also surviving are nephews, Karl, David, Scot, and Tim Blust, Josh, Caleb and Graham Parks, Mike Marti, and Mike Mason; nieces, Kari Marti, Tausha Mason, Diane Blust, Megan Parks, and Tricia Parks; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in law, Bruce Parks.
In keeping with Harry's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Avilla.
Arrangements are by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
