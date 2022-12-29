CHICAGO — On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, James Leslie Ridge, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 71, at Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale, Illinois.
Jim was born on May 25, 1951, in Auburn, Indiana, to Charles Robert and Evelyn Ridge.
He went to Eastside High School in Butler, Indiana, graduating in 1969. He then attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, earning a degree in Civil Engineering in May 1973.
Following college, Jim accepted a job at Sargent & Lundy in Chicago, Illinois, where he would go on to spend his entire 40-year professional career as a Structural Engineer.
He married Judy Hackbarth on Aug. 4, 1973, and settled in suburban Chicago, where they would raise their family.
Throughout his life, Jim embodied the virtues of selflessness and hard work, balancing a fast-paced professional career with unending participation in the lives of his children and the local community.
Jim is survived by his wife, Judy; his sons, Matthew and Jason; and his brothers, Jack and Jeff (Sherry) Ridge.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, from 3-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Auburn First United Methodist Church.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be given in lieu of flowers, to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago, Illinois, (formerly Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago), a national pioneer in traumatic brain injury recovery and rehabilitation. Donations may be made at https://www.sralab.org/give-now.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
