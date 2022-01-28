ANGOLA — Mrs. Marlene Louise Bal, age 87, died on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Inverness, Florida.
Marlene was born on Feb. 28, 1934, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, daughter of Robert Walter and Sarah Elizabeth (Dodge) Helmuth.
Her favorite hobbies included crocheting, doing yard work, and she loved taking her dog, Brownie, on golf cart rides. Marlene's smile could light up the room.
Christian by faith, she was a proud member of Christ's Church of Marion County for 12 years. She was very active with her church family.
Mrs. Bal was preceded in death by father, Robert Walter; mother, Sarah Elizabeth (Dodge) Helmuth; and loving husband, Clarence G. Bal.
Survivors include daughter, Tammy (David) Kirby, of Inverness, Florida; sons, Danny G. (Ann) Bal, of Belleview, Florida, and David L. (Brenda) Bal, of Ocala, Florida; brother, Walter (Karen) Helmuth, of Hillsdale, Michigan; 10 grandchildren, Amanda, Alysia, Shelby, Brenda, Craig, Bobby, Kaitlin, Carrie, Jason and Jennifer; and many great-grandchildren.
The Service of Remembrance for Marlene will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Michael Booher, Minister, officiating.
Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to Vitas Hospice House, 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.