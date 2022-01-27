KENDALLVILLE — Freda Lou Georgel, 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 24, 1935, in Elwood, Indiana, to Roy Kenneth and Eva Josephine (Anderson) Blackford.
On Nov. 20, 1954, in Anderson, she married James E. Georgel. He survives in Kendallville.
Mrs. Georgel was a homemaker.
She was a member of First Church of God in Kendallville and a life member of Rome City American Legion Post #381 Auxiliary, Kendallville VFW Post #2749 Auxiliary and Orange Township Fire Department Auxiliary.
Freda dearly loved spending time with her family and she loved traveling to their various homes. Her family meant the world to her. She loved to cook and bake and everyone definitely enjoyed eating her creations. She enjoyed crafts and going to flea markets, antique stores and garage sales.
Also surviving are five daughters, Beth Ann (Terry) Idlewine, of Elwood, Jamie Lou Georgel, of Panama City Beach, Florida, Lisa Jane (Steve) Holder, of Lorton, Virginia, Lori Lynn Grocock, of Whitwell, Tennessee, and Angela Renee (Todd) Ditto, of Kendallville; a son, Robert Eugene (Trina) Georgel, of Rome City; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Diann (Max) Homler, of Anderson; and a brother, Michael Eugene (Diane) Blackford, of Elwood.
She was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters, Norma Graham, Roy Kenneth Blackford Jr., Edward Levi Blackford, Theodore Elsey Blackford, James David Blackford, Lela Elaine Taylor, Billy Joe Blackford, Don Rex Blackford and George Blackford.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford, of Kendallville First Church of God officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery, Rome City.
Pallbearers are Bob Georgel, Tim Idlewine, TJ Idlewine, Steven Holder, Ethan Krus, Steve Holder, Todd Ditto, and Mac Jones.
Visitation is Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Freda’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m., for those who are unable to attend.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary, Kendallville VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary or First Church of God in Kendallville.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
