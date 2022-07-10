FORT WAYNE — Pamela Jane Williams, age 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away on July 4, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Williams was born in Fort Wayne, on November 27, 1948, to the late Everett and Madeline (Blech) Wallace. She married Robert A. Williams on July 28, 1972. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Pam was a registered nurse from 1969-2015.
She is survived by her son, Robert and Katrina Williams of Kendallville; a daughter, Julia Williams of Fort Wayne, grandchildren, Mariah Williams (Josh Bitner) of Fort Wayne; Kevin Williams (Saige Dunafin) of South Milford; Damien Williams (Hannah Hartman) of Kendallville; Austin Arnett (Brittany Martinez); Keyana Williams (Chris Wallace); Kyrah Williams and Ashanti Williams; great-grandchildren Willow Williams, Olivia Bitner, Ajay Arnett, Alyis Arnett, Aniyah Arnett, Kaliya Williams, Kabrin Williams, and brothers Ted and Pat Wallace of Tri Lakes, and David and Evy Wallace of Wicky Wacky, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; a grandson, Je’Quinn Williams; and one brother, Chuck Wallace.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Zach McCue officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
