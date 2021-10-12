MESSICK LAKE — Charlene Judy Holland, age 72, of Messick Lake, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at home.
Mrs. Holland was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 1, 1949, to James Forden and Gertrude Leila (Jespersen) Buschner.
She graduated from Mattawan High School, Mattawan, Michigan, in 1967.
She married Robert Alan Holland on June 6, 1969, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Charlene was employed with American Electric in Fort Wayne for 14 years.
They moved to Messick Lake full time in 2003, from Fort Wayne. “What A Ride We Had.”
Survivors include her husband, Robert Holland, of Messick Lake, near Wolcottville; sons, David and Heather Holland, of Warren, Indiana, Steven and Nancy Holland, of Helotes, Texas, and Matthew and Sarah Holland, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Tyler, Elise, Elizabeth, Hunter, Harrison and Henry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
